Italien beschlagnahmt gefälschte Masken, nur in Deutschland ist das Straffrei, ein Politik – Mafia Geschäft



Corona-Masken: Millionen-Honorar für Andrea Tandlerhttps://www.tagesschau.de › investigativ › ndr-wdr › m…07.05.2021 — Als zwei Schweizer Jungunternehmer Kontakte in deutsche Ministerien suchten, half ihnen die Tochter des Ex-CSU-Politikers Tandler.

Maskenaffäre: Staatsanwaltschaft spricht im …https://www.sueddeutsche.de › … › Bayern › Politik Bayern12.05.2021 — Es geht um einen Deal, den Andrea Tandler vermittelte. … bei der Schweizer Firma Emix eine Million Corona-Schutzmasken überteuert gekauft.

Monika Hohlmaier erhält Orden. Wie der korrupte Edmond Stoiber hat man einen Posten bei der EU, für Nichts Tun und Steuerfrei



Masken-Provisionen: Monika Hohlmeier gibt sich ahnungsloshttps://www.spiegel.de › Politik › Deutschland14.05.2021 — Bei Geschäften der Schweizer Firma Emix mit dem Bund in Höhe von rund 700 Millionen Euro sollte Tandler als Maklerin Provisionen von fünf bis 7, …

Maskendeal über Andrea Tandler: Parteien fordern Aufklärunghttps://www.br.de › nachrichten › deutschland-welt › m…08.05.2021 — Die Tochter des früheren CSU-Generalsekretärs Gerold Tandler soll bei … alten Schweizer Jungunternehmer von dem Geld für den Maskendeal …

Italian Police Seize Millions in Cash from COVID Fraud Against Healthcare Facilities



Published: 18 September 2021 WRITTEN BY ZDRAVKO LJUBAS



Masken-AffäreSpahn belastet Nüßlein schwer

Stand: 16.06.2021 18:00 Uhr

Bayerische Staatsanwälte befragten im Gesundheitsministerium Zeugen zu den Masken-Deals. Minister Spahn soll dabei nach Informationen von WDR, NDR und SZ ausgesagt haben, man sei durch den Ex-CSU-Abgeordneten Nüßlein getäuscht worden.Von Markus Grill, NDR/WDR

Vielen Firmen wollten Anfang des Jahres 2020 Schutzmasken ans Gesundheitsministerium verkaufen, aber nur einige waren dabei erfolgreich. Einer, dem das gelang, war der damalige CSU-Bundestagsabgeordnete Georg Nüßlein. Er soll sich für Masken der Firma Lomotex stark gemacht haben, mehrere Ministerien kauften die Masken – allerdings ohne zu wissen, dass Nüßlein dafür eine hohe Provision bekommen haben soll.

Italian financial police have seized more than 11 million euro (US$12.89 million) and more than 3.5 million protective face masks in an operation in the Emilia-Romagna region, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said Friday.

Italian financial police have seized more than 11 million euro (US$12.89 million) and more than 3.5 million protective face masks in an operation in the Emilia-Romagna region. (Photo: Guardia di Finanza, Screenshot, Twitter)Authorities did not identify individuals but said the money was seized from the director of two Italian companies and that person’s accomplice. They were charged with aggravated fraud against healthcare facilities committed in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash — including millions of dollars in profits from the evasion of customs duties and VAT, as well as proceeds from fraud — was recovered from “the current accounts of the two suspects and the beneficiary companies.”

Italian finance police also seized more than 3.5 million masks including more than 2.5 million that had been smuggled and others that were fake. The masks sold to the hospital in Emilia-Romagna were not approved and did not meet the filtering material’s penetration limits, putting hospital workers in danger.

The EPPO and the Italian authorities found that a medical products trading company, based in Faenza 30 miles southeast of Bologna, imported personal protective equipment from China between April and August 2020.

The equipment included masks, protective suits, goggles, face shields and footwear. It was imported under rules allowing “the exemption of import duties and VAT on personal protective equipment if they are delivered directly, and without any commercial mark-up, to public health facilities engaged in the fight against the pandemic.”

Once the products arrived in Italy, the importer sold them at higher rates to another private business, which turned out to be the importer’s parent company connected to the same directors, according to EPPO.

The prosecutors also said that the company filed fraudulent customs declarations to qualify for tax exemptions.