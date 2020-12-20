Das EU, Berliner Fiasko überall im Balkan

Das totale Fiasko, weil man Dumm, kriminelle Frauen als Botschafterinnen auch noch im bunten Deppenhaufen des Auswärtigem Amtes entsandte









Katica Janeva, Ex-Sondergeneral Staatsanwältin in Mazedonien, welche willkürlich erpresste, fälschte mit ihrer Mannschaft



Steinmeier, Dukanovic

Bes Kallaku

Edi Rama takes Albania closer to Latin America not EU

On 28 November this year Albania marked the 108th anniversary of its proclamation of independence from the Ottoman Empire. Ever since it became a sovereign and independent state Albania has been marking this day as the “Flag Day”, which symbolizes the unity of all the Albanians.



However, the situation in Albania is a far cry from any unity, and the country lumps together with politically unstable and underdeveloped European countries.



Although it was expected that after 2013 and the arrival of Edi Rama, President of the Socialist Party (PS) and Tirana Mayor of many years, to power, the country would begin to flourish, just the opposite has happened. While in the first two years of his mandate as the prime minister some positive changes had been recorded, major shifts were subsequently made in the area of blossoming of (organized) crime and corruption.



The leading opposition parties, i.e. the Democratic Party (PD) led by Lulzim Basha and the Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI) Monika Kryemadhi, have withdrawn and have not been participating in the work of the Albanian Parliament since February 2019.



The opposition boycotted the illegal local elections[2] (30 June 2019), which were announced by Edi Rama’s regime and not the President of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta. At these local elections, due to the boycott by the opposition, the turnout was at a level of only 22.96%, and the elected mayors had criminal records and had been sentenced for crimes.



In the meantime the political situation in the Albanian political corps has changed. Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi was indicted by the Special Prosecutor’s Office at Kosovo and is now in the detention unit in The Hague, because the indictment against him was confirmed by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC-SPO). Furthermore, his close ally and associate Milo Đukanović (DPS), President of Montenegro, lost the parliamentary elections and it is expected that he will be tried for the criminal offenses and war crimes that he had committed. Rama had publicly supported Đukanović at the recent parliamentary elections in Montenegro. The only recent success of Rama is that he had logistically supported his former advisor Zoran Milanović (SDP) in his campaign to become the President of the Republic of Croatia. However, this also raises the issue of funding of Milanović’s election campaign with “dirty” Albanian money. Nevertheless, this is just one piece of the regional political-criminal octopus.



Cannabisation of Albania as a tool for purchase of voters

During Edi Rama’s first mandate as the prime minister (2014-2017), Albania became the main country for illegal production of cannabis, trade in serious drugs and human trafficking in Europe. This was confirmed by EU, Europol[3], US State Department[4] and the United Nations[5]. It is believed that the illicit profit from drug trafficking is in the area of five billion Euros. In Italy alone 30 tons of Albanian cannabis were seized in 2017 (election year), in comparison to 11.3 tons seized in 2015, which is a record with respect to the previous years.



Following the publication of official wiretaps on 30 January 2019, it was revealed that dozens of Socialist Party (PS) representatives, PS Mayors and other high ranking officials had been involved in cooperation with organized crime networks regarding the purchase of votes, intimidation of voters, forgery of documents and other criminal activities prior to and during the 2017 general elections. This provided clear evidence on collusion at a high level between the Socialist Party-led government and drug and human traffickers, which had facilitated the boom in production and trade in narcotics.



The boom was a result of massive production of cannabis on plantations by Albanian organized crime networks, which in exchange for support provided at the elections were given protection by political representatives and the police. On the basis of the Italian intercepted phone conversations, as well as final and binding decisions of Italian courts, two successive Ministers of Internal Affairs (PS), Saimir Tahiri i Fatmir Xhafaj (both of which are also representatives in the Parliament) resigned from their position because of the involvement of their family members in drug trafficking with the direct support from the ministers. Italian prosecution cases show that parts of their profit were used for purchase of votes. While Tahiri is currently in detention and has lost his mandate as a representative, Xhafaj is still active in politics. It needs to be reminded that the Socialist Party majority had initially refused to abolish Tahiri’s parliamentary immunity so that he could avoid prosecution. There are allegations indicating that Rama’s brother was connected with the organized criminal network, which had been sentenced for running the largest cocaine refinery in the Balkans. To this day not a single party official or renown criminal has been arrested in relation to such accusations.



Just like in the case of pressures on the media, the overall situation in Albania deteriorated from one year to another. The German Bild newspaper, Voice of America and BIRN (Balkan Investigative Reporting Network) conducted independent journalist investigations that revealed existence of two prosecution cases – “Case 339” and “Case 184.” Case 339 is related to a dozen CDs containing intercepted phone conversations between the Avdyli gang and PS ministers, Durrës Mayor, representatives and other senior officials. At the request of German authorities the Avdyli gang was put under police surveillance in relation to trafficking of serious drugs. The intercepted phone conversations have shown that the Avdyli gang has directly supported Socialist Party officials in the purchase of votes during the 2017 parliamentary elections and in return was awarded contracts at public tenders, as well as given impunity and political support for their criminal activities. Case 184 shows the same strategy of purchase of votes agreed between the PS representatives and the organized crime networks, which was extensively applied in the Dibër County and during partial local elections in 2016. Although the Avdyli gang was sentenced for its drug operations, the judicial system did not manage to respond to the elections-aspect of these cases. At one point during the trial the Prosecution invited the Election Commissioner to testify before the court. However, the Commissioner was already dead, and the Prosecution was not aware of that at the time…. Have the criminals bribed the judicial system as well?



Analysts assess that Edi Rama’s regime has around two billion Euros at its disposal for the purchase of votes at the parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on 25 April 2021.



Money laundering and record PPP level – state on the verge of bankruptcy

Departure of Rama’s regime- salvation for Albania

Edi Rama had failed to fulfill the expectations of citizens of Albania. Instead of that, Albania has become the epicenter of European criminal activities, and particularly production of and trade in drugs and human trafficking. The proceeds from such illegal activities are invested through “money laundering” in public-private partnerships, as a result of what Albania has the highest level of PPPs in Europe.

Betrugs mit Pharma Firmen, hat man von Deutschen Politikern, wie Markus Söder, Jens Spahn gelernt

• Investigim Dhënia e laboratorëve me koncesion frenon betejën e Shqipërisë ndaj COVID-19

Zbatimi i kontratës së partneritetit publik privat të shërbimit të laboratorëve në mesin e pandemisë ka penguar rritjen e kapaciteteve të testimit ndaj COVID-19, ndërkohë që mjekët dhe ekspertët paralajmërojnë efekte afatgjata në diagnostikimin e sëmundjeve dhe kërkimin shkencor.