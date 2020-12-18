Georg Soros, Steinmeier Tetova Mafia Uni und Zoran Zaev’s Drogen Imperium in Mazedonien

Zaev’s brother: Marijuana plants are not ours, belong to our cousins who work for us

December 18, 2020

Zoran Zaev’s brother Vice Zaev, who is repeatedly named in numerous businesses that thrive due to the influence of the “ruling family” insisted that he does not directly own marijuana plants in Macedonia. In an interview, Vice Zaev said that the plants in Sveti Nikole and Valandovo are actually owned by his cousins, who in turn work for him. But that doesn’t make him the owner, says Vice Zaev who’s got similar mental issues

I’m not without sin, but 90 percent of the things I’m being charged with are not true, Vice Zaev said.

Besides the rapidly growing marijuana business, which is closely linked to the Government’s power to issue permits and is already leading to drug related rise in crime, Vice Zaev is often mentioned in construction businesses, also linked with Government contracts.

Nobody has publicly complained that I extorted money from him, or have taken over his businesses. Everything they say is based on speculations, on hearsay. I never use my influence. This is from a guy who parked his Maybach at a crosswalk in downtown Skopje, halting all traffic while he went shopping.

Vice Zaev first became a well known public figure in 2015, when a leaked video tape showed Zoran Zaev, then the Mayor of Strumica, asking for money from a local businessman to facilitate the sale of publicly owned land. Zoran Zaev casually told the businessman to give the bribe to his brother “Viceto”.

Verbrecher Duo, des CIA und von Georg Soros: Ramuz Haradinaj, Zoran Zaev, beide Gehirnlos





Katica Janeva, Ex-Sondergeneral Staatsanwältin in Mazedonien, welche willkürlich erpresste, fälschte mit ihrer Mannschaft

Tetovo’s Fake University props Ali Ahmeti with an honorary degree

December 17, 2020

Tetovo’s University decided to award the title Doctor honoris causa to Ali Ahmeti.

Not many in Macedonia are familiar with the University of Tetovo, it’s a state yet private institution where most employees are related to one another and hold functions within the DUI party. What we’re conveying here that it’s a joke of an institution where ethnic Albanians go to get their “degrees”.

MINA finds this honorary degree was given to former terrorist turned DUI’s leader Ali Ahmeti for a single reason: to build his image, make him look like some sort of Academic as he is being investigated by the Hague tribunal for war crimes.