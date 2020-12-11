Erste Regierung, ohne den „Dukanovic“ Mafia Clan in Montenegro

Erste Regierung in Montenegro, ohne die Georg Soros, Steinmeier Verbrecher Partei. des Dukanovic Clans

Premierminister ist Zdravko Krivokapic

Veröffentlicht am 11. Dezember 2020

Montenegro Elects First Government Without Djukanovic Party

Samir KajosevicPodgoricaBIRNDecember 4, 202016:42Parliament voted in a new government under Zdravko Krivokapic – the first in three decades not dominated by the Democratic Party of Socialists – with the new PM promising to focus on economic development, reforms and the rule of law.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic in the Montenegrin parliament. Photo: Parliament of Montenegro

The Montenegrin parliament on Friday voted in a new government, the first in three decades that will not be run by President Milo Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists, DPS.

The leader of the “For the Future of Montenegro” bloc, Zdravko Krivokapic, was elected Prime Minister by 41 votes in the 81-seat chamber. MPs elected the leader of the Black on White coalition, Dritan Abazovic, as Deputy Prime Minister.

Krivokapic will run a so-called expert government comprising 12 non-party ministers. He promised that economic development, reforms and rule of law would be their focus.

“No individuals or parallel institutions can be stronger than the state. I will try to be the prime minister who will talk less and work more. I would like to make Montenegro similar to Luxembourg in four years,” Krivokapic told parliament referencing the small, wealthy EU member state…………

In the new government, Vladimir Leposavic is minister of justice, minority and human rights, Janko Mitrovic is the minister for ecology, spatial planning and urbanism, Milojko Spajic has been named to run finance and social welfare, while Vesna Bratic is a minister of education, science, culture and sports.

Olivera Injac is defence minister, Sergej Sekulovic took the interior ministry while Mladen Bojanic is minister of capital investments. Jelena Borovinić Bojović was named health minister, Djordje Radulovic is foreign minister, Tamara Srzentic is the minister of public administration, digital society and media while Jakov Milatovic is the minister of economic development. Aleksandar Stijovic is in charge of agriculture, forestry and water management. https://balkaninsight.com/2020/12/04/montenegro-elects-first-government-without-djukanovic-party/