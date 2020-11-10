Ende eines 20 jährigen Telekom, Bestechungs und Investment Debakels im Balkan

Für ein Trinkgeld, verkauft die Telekom, auch ihre Anteile in Rumänien, wo man in Albanien, auch nur einen Mafia Mobilfunk Betrieber kaufte, ihn schnell verkauften musste mit hohem Verlust

According to the official press release, the French group will pay EUR 268 million to Deutsche Telekom on a debt-free, cash-free basis and subject to customary adjustments at the closing of the transaction.

Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania

09 November 2020

French group Orange, the telecom market leader in Romania, will take over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in the country. The transaction targets a 54% stake in Telekom Romania Communications and Deutsche Telekom’s fixed-mobile convergent subscriber base in Romania, Orange announced.

Telekom Romania Communications and the convergent customer base were valued at little under EUR 500 million. The Romanian state holds the remaining 46% stake in Telekom Romania Communications, which is the former state telecom company Romtelecom.

This transaction represents a major step forward in Orange’s ambitions to become the preferred choice of customers for convergent services in the Romanian market. Read next

“This acquisition is an important step to accelerate our convergence strategy in Europe. Romania is a key market for Orange and a great success story. This transaction confirms our long-term commitment to the Romanian market. We are looking forward to contributing to the development of the telecoms sector through sustained investments in top-performing network infrastructures and innovative services,” said Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Deputy CEO in charge of Orange in Europe.

“This is a significant milestone for the Romanian telecom market that will enhance its attractiveness both in terms of converged telecoms services and high-quality infrastructure while increasing competition. It will provide the opportunity to scale up innovative convergent services, bringing broader benefits and wider choices to the customers and also to the country’s digital economy sustainable development. Orange Romania’s and Telekom Romania Communications’ network complementarity will allow us to bring together not only customers and teams, but also the best of expertise in terms of quality of service and future-proof mobile and fixed networks infrastructure,” added Liudmila Climoc, CEO of Orange Romania.

Deutsche Telekom will keep ownership of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications through its Greek subsidiary OTE………

