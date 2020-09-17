Kriegsverbrecher Club im Kososo: Der Veteranen Verein, rund um den „Gashi“ – Thaci Clan

More Leaked Kosovo War Crime Files Returned to Hague Court

Xhorxhina BamiPristinaBIRNSeptember 17, 202016:08A second batch of war crimes case documents that were delivered anonymously to the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans’ Organisation have been handed back to the Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans’ Organisation leader Hysni Gucati (right) and the organisation’s lawyer Tome Gashi (centre) hold a press conference in Pristina on Thursday. Photo: BIRN.

Gottvater, der Kosovo Verbrecher Clans: Michael Steiner, mit seiner Hashim Thaci, Gashi Ehefrau: NEW DELHI, INDIA – APRIL 26: German Ambassador Michael Steiner with his wife Eliese Steiner (Gashi) during an art fusion charity concert – ’Sufiaana’ organised by Ammucare Charitable Trust (ACT) at Chinmaya Auditorium, Lodhi Road on April 26, 2014 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Prabhas Roy/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans’ Organisation said on Thursday that it had handed back a second batch of anonymously-delivered war crime case files to the Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

The War Veterans’ Organisation said the Specialist Chambers confirmed that the files are official documents of the Hague-based ‘Special Court’, which is expected to try former KLA guerrillas for wartime and post-war crimes.

The second set of files was delivered anonymously to the War Veterans’ Organisation’s offices on Wednesday and came after a first batch of thousands of files was delivered last week.

“We were here together with our lawyer, Tome Gashi, and on his advice we handed over the files to the people from the Special Court,” the War Veterans’ Organisation’s leader, Hysni Gucati, told media in Pristina on Thursday.

“We asked them where these files were coming from, but they were not able to tell us where they came from,” Gucati added.

The War Veterans’ Organisation has urged media to publish the case documents without revealing the names of witnesses, despite an alleged request from the Special Court to keep the documents completely confidential.

Maintaining secrecy about protected witnesses’ identities has been a key concern for the court, because protected witnesses were intimidated at previous Kosovo war crimes trials at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.

Lawyer Gashi told journalists that the documents should be published to show that the Special Court is biased because it will only try ethnic Albanians and not Serbs.

Aufgeblasene Matrone unter Pharma Mitteln stehend, mit dem Gangster Ramuz Haradinaj, Kriegsverbrecher und Terrorist aus dem Kosovo

“This court is against Albanians in general, nowhere in the world can only one party be prosecuted,” Gashi said.

But legal experts have warned media not to publish the documents because this would violate Kosovo’s law regulating the Special Court and the country’s criminal code by revealing information about a process under investigation.

The contents of the alleged war crime case files are so far unknown and BIRN has not been able to confirm whether or not they are genuine.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office are part of Kosovo’s justice system but are located in the Netherlands and staffed by internationals.

They are expected to try former KLA guerrillas for crimes including murder, torture and illegal detentions during and after the 1998-99 war.

They were set up under pressure from Kosovo’s Western allies, who feared that Kosovo’s justice system was not robust enough to try such sensitive cases.

The Special Court is widely resented by Kosovo Albanians who see it as an insult to the KLA’s war for liberation from Serbian rule.

