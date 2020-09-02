Werden Unruhen in Montenegro nach den Wahlen geschürt?

Steinmeier, Dukanovic

The US Embassy in Montenegro called for calm following reports of violence during opposition celebrations after the Sunday elections.

US Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke urged all sides to engage in dialogue and avoid violence. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1300828548744335360&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fexit.al%2Fen%2F2020%2F09%2F02%2Fus-calls-for-calm-following-reports-of-violence-in-montenegro%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=500px

The statement came after reports of clashes between supporters of pro-Montenegrin and pro-Serb parties in some cities. In the northern town of Rozaje, supporters of pro-Serb parties attacked two ethnic Bosniaks. Bosniaks were also beaten in Pljevlja, and Albanians in Tuzi. In the capital Podgorica several people were injured, and police were prevented two rival groups from clashing…..

However, the coalition principles signed after the election between the three opposition parties promise not to change international commitments of Montenegro.