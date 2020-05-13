Bodo Hombachs: Gangster Truppe in Montenegro: Stanković, der Škaljari und Kovac Clan

Und die Hpye Alpe Adria der Österreicher Mafia, mischte mit Darko Saric auch kräftig mit, weshalb Edmond Stoiber die Betrugs und Geldwäsche Bank kaufen musste.
Gangsters and Hooligans: Key Players in the Balkan Cocaine Wars
For years, Jovan Vukotić was a leader of a criminal gang that carved a bloody trail through the Balkans. But as he sat in a Serbian detention center in late 2019, he was so afraid of being murdered he had his girlfriend bring his meals to him from outside.
His caution may have saved his life: In December, four men were arrested and are now under investigation for allegedly impersonating police officers in order to poison the food she was bringing him. The men were hired by a rival gang, the Kavač, according to sources with knowledge of the case.
Vukotić is one of two leaders of the Škaljari, which is embroiled in a bloody feud with the Kavač. The rivalry between these two Montenegrin clans has given rise to at least 41 deaths since 2015.
Vukotić could have been one of them, had he not taken extreme precautions with the help of his girlfriend, Maša Mišić.
“That food was gathered from different restaurants, or Maša was preparing it at home, because I had information that my life was at risk,” he said in a statement to Serbian prosecutors.
But his enemies got creative. The alleged assassins, dressed as police officers, stopped a taxi transporting Mišić and spent 20 minutes rifling through her things, apparently in the hope of poisoning the food she was carrying. Fortunately for Vukotić, they found only empty containers, since she was still on her way to pick it up.
A forensic report obtained by KRIK, an OCCRP member center in Serbia, said the would-be assassins were carrying cyanide.
Vukotić has since been extradited to his native Montenegro, but the deadly rivalry between the Škaljari and Kavač is still being played out across Europe.
Both gangs originated in Kotor, on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast, and members used to work together smuggling cocaine from South America into Europe. But they fell out over a bad deal in 2014, and the ensuing conflict has ruptured the criminal underworld in Serbia and Montenegro, prompting other crime groups, and even some police and politicians, to pick sides.
https://www.occrp.org/en/balkan-cocaine-wars/gangsters-and-hooligans-key-players-in-the-balkan-cocaine-wars
Stanković was also closely linked to high-level Serbian politicians and law enforcement, including high-ranking police officer Nenad Vučković. Members of his gang even provided security for the 2017 inauguration of President Vučić after his death, where they assaulted protesters and journalists. Vučić’s son, Danilo, is friends with Aleksandar Vidojević, one of the most powerful members of the Janissaries.
The day after Stanković was murdered the Serbian Minister of Police, Stefanović, declared war on the mafia. But KRIK’s investigation shows that police have mainly targeted the Škaljari, who are enemies of the Janissaries and the Kavač clan.
Nach Daric Saric, übernahmen andere Montenegro Clans, den Kokain Schmuggel
Montenegrin Crew of Cocaine Ship Arrested in Caribbean
February 26, 2020
Authorities in the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba have seized a five tons of cocaine on board a cargo ship destined for Greece and arrested several Montenegrin crew members for drug trafficking, media reported.
Montenegro’s Police Directorate on Wednesday said that the arrest was part of a months-long international action initiated by Montenegrin, Serbian, Dutch and British law enforcement.
“The arrested Montenegrin nationals were the crew members. It is suspected that the ship carrying cocaine was to have smuggled it to a port in Western Europe,” police said.
The cargo ship, Aressa, sailed from Suriname in early February, docked at Guaranao in Venezuela and was heading for Thessaloniki in Greece.
Montenegrin media reported that the ship was sailing under the Cameroonian flag when it was intercepted in international waters off Colombia’s neighbour, Venezuela.
“This investigation shows that only through continuous joint work police can obtain quality results in stopping international drug trafficking,” Montenegrin police said.
The seizure came after North Macedonian police on February 20 seized a kilo of cocaine that had entered the country, also as part of a wider international drug-busting operation.
The seized cocaine had entered North Macedonia from neighbouring Albania and been transported in a truck driven by a Montenegrin driver.
The police in the country followed the truck from its entry and made the bust at the storage facility of a local fruit company in the village of Krushopek, near the capital, Skopje, which was its final destination.
After finding the cocaine hidden among packages of bananas, police apprehended the owner of the fruit company, two employees as well as the Montenegrin truck driver.
Regional media outlets suggested the drug-busting operation had been likely coordinated between the US Drug Enforcement Administration, DEA, and police in North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Italy.
Since August 2018, a number of citizens of Balkan states have been arrested for trafficking in drugs, by private jet, by cargo ship and by boat.
On September 2 last year, Spanish police arrested a Serbian citizen near the Azores in the mid-Atlantic, after intercepting a sailboat called Seascape that had no flag or registration papers, but was carrying 800 kilos of cocaine.
Balkan crime gangs are active in trying to traffic drugs from Latin America to Europe via the ports. Some of these gangs have grown into modern networks with a global reach. According to Europol, they are estimated to be behind “at least 30 per cent” of the cocaine trafficking from Latin America to Europe.
https://balkaninsight.com/2020/02/26/montenegrin-crew-of-cocaine-ship-arrested-in-caribbean/
Posted on Mai 13, 2020 von balkansurfer
0