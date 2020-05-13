Bodo Hombachs: Gangster Truppe in Montenegro: Stanković, der Škaljari und Kovac Clan

Und die Hpye Alpe Adria der Österreicher Mafia, mischte mit Darko Saric auch kräftig mit, weshalb Edmond Stoiber die Betrugs und Geldwäsche Bank kaufen musste.

Gangsters and Hooligans: Key Players in the Balkan Cocaine Wars

For years, Jovan Vukotić was a leader of a criminal gang that carved a bloody trail through the Balkans. But as he sat in a Serbian detention center in late 2019, he was so afraid of being murdered he had his girlfriend bring his meals to him from outside.

His caution may have saved his life: In December, four men were arrested and are now under investigation for allegedly impersonating police officers in order to poison the food she was bringing him. The men were hired by a rival gang, the Kavač, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

Vukotić is one of two leaders of the Škaljari, which is embroiled in a bloody feud with the Kavač. The rivalry between these two Montenegrin clans has given rise to at least 41 deaths since 2015.

Vukotić could have been one of them, had he not taken extreme precautions with the help of his girlfriend, Maša Mišić.

“That food was gathered from different restaurants, or Maša was preparing it at home, because I had information that my life was at risk,” he said in a statement to Serbian prosecutors.

But his enemies got creative. The alleged assassins, dressed as police officers, stopped a taxi transporting Mišić and spent 20 minutes rifling through her things, apparently in the hope of poisoning the food she was carrying. Fortunately for Vukotić, they found only empty containers, since she was still on her way to pick it up.

A forensic report obtained by KRIK, an OCCRP member center in Serbia, said the would-be assassins were carrying cyanide.

Vukotić has since been extradited to his native Montenegro, but the deadly rivalry between the Škaljari and Kavač is still being played out across Europe.

Both gangs originated in Kotor, on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast, and members used to work together smuggling cocaine from South America into Europe. But they fell out over a bad deal in 2014, and the ensuing conflict has ruptured the criminal underworld in Serbia and Montenegro, prompting other crime groups, and even some police and politicians, to pick sides.

Radoje Zvicer

Stanković was also closely linked to high-level Serbian politicians and law enforcement, including high-ranking police officer Nenad Vučković. Members of his gang even provided security for the 2017 inauguration of President Vučić after his death, where they assaulted protesters and journalists. Vučić’s son, Danilo, is friends with Aleksandar Vidojević, one of the most powerful members of the Janissaries. The day after Stanković was murdered the Serbian Minister of Police, Stefanović, declared war on the mafia. But KRIK’s investigation shows that police have mainly targeted the Škaljari, who are enemies of the Janissaries and the Kavač clan.

Nach Daric Saric, übernahmen andere Montenegro Clans, den Kokain Schmuggel

Montenegrin Crew of Cocaine Ship Arrested in Caribbean