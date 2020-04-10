Slowenien: Die Spiel Casino Mafia, erhält nun Staatsaufträge wegen der „Corona“ Betrugs Panik

Posted on April 10, 2020 von

0



Qualifikation braucht man in diesem Betrugs Geschäft nicht mehr, wo schon für 4 Milliarden ³€ gefälschte Medizin Artikel nach Europa kamen, in Berlin 1,3 Milliarden € an Betrüger ausgezahlt wurden, ohne jede Überprüfung wie in NRW. Der Pleite Unternehmer: Matjaž Dolenc, mit Steuerschulden erhielt auch Aufträge und der reichste Mann in Slowenien: Joc Pečečnik, ebenso: Beide haben keine Ahnung von Medizin, waren noch nie im Geschäft.

Opaque Coronavirus Procurement Deal Hands Millions to Slovenian Gambling. Der Mogul

At a meeting of the Slovenian National Assembly on April 3, the country’s conservative prime minister, Janez Janša, presented a proposal to spend 3 billion euros on containment measures for the COVID-19 epidemic. Credit: Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia