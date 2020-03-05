Verhaftungen um die Plünderung der Moldawischen Staatsbank

dMoldova Detains National Bank Chiefs Over ‘Grand Theft’
March 5, 2020
The logo of the National Bank of Moldova. Photo: BNM Facebook Page
Moldovan prosecutors on Thursday detained four members of the board of the National Bank of Moldova, BNM, all current or former leaders of the bank, in relation to the so-called grand theft of a billion US dollars from the banking system between 2012 and 2014.
The stolen money was then equivalent to about 15 per cent of the country’s GDP. Most of the money was stolen during the last week before the parliamentary elections held on November 30, 2014. Three private banks were involved in the heist and the withdrawn money was insured by the National Bank, BNM.
The government later converted the huge loss into public debt in 2016, to be paid for over 25 years with interest until 2041.
General Prosecutor Alexandr Stoianoglo said he had issued detention warrants for former Bank Governor Dorin Dragutanu, former Deputy Governor Emma Tabarta and current Deputy Governors Aurelian Cincilei and Ion Sturzu. According to Stoianoglo, the actions “have long been prepared”.
“We are sure the BNM is the institution that was directly involved in the crimes related to the theft of the billion dollars. About other people, so far, there have been no talks and we have not prepared any action,” Stoianoglo said.
Deputy Governor Cincilei is the husband of the Democratic Party deputy and former Health Minister Ruxanda Glavan. The party is currently negotiating a new government coalition with the pro-Russian Socialist Party, PSRM, led de facto by Moldovan President Igor Dodon.
Dragutanu was bank governor from 2009 to 2016. Anti-graft officers conducted searches his home In December 2019.
Tabarta was Deputy Governor from 2008 to 2015, during which time both the “grand theft” and the “Russian Laundromat” occurred; the latter involved a huge money laundering operation of 20 billion US dollars that took place in Moldova.
On Wednesday, the man named by the independent investigative company Kroll as the mastermind of the “grand theft”, Ilan Shor, said on Skype that he was willing to come back to Moldova to face trial if the public and media were present in the court.
He asked the Moldovan authorities to lift his arrest warrant. A wanted fugitive in Moldova, he has since fled to Israel. https://balkaninsight.com/2020/03/05/moldova-detains-national-bank-chiefs-over-grand-theft/
balkansurfer
März 5, 2020
Serbian Bank Fraudster ‘Didn’t Import Arms for Security Service’
Milica Stojanovic
Belgrade
BIRN
March 5, 2020
A former Serbian State Security operative told the trial of two senior security officers in The Hague that Dafina Milanovic, who ran a fraudulent bank, did not help one defendant to import arms and aircraft during wartime.
This article is also available in: Shqip Macedonian Bos/Hrv/Srp
Witness Radivoje Micic testifying at the UN court. Photo: Twitter/@unirmct.
Former Serbian State Security operative Radivoje Micic told the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals on Thursday that controversial businesswoman Dafina Milanovic, who ran her bank as a pyramid scheme, did not help defendant Franko ‘Frenki’ Simatovic in 1993 by giving him money or helping him import arms and aircraft.
Micic said that Milanovic, whose depositors’ money disappeared when her Dafiment Bank went bankrupt, was under surveillance by the Serbian State Security Service, the SDB.
One SDB report on the surveillance of Milanovic quoted her as saying she did not trust Simatovic and that he did not trust her either.
“She said that this was not fair because she, allegedly, at one point in time imported two trucks with equipment, helmets, bulletproof vests and night sights from Austria and two aircraft from the United States for Frenki’s requirements and, in fact, had equipped 5,000 of his men,” the SDB report said.
Micic was one of the authors of the report but he says he did not believe Milanovic’s claims. But the prosecutor argued Micic had not properly checked the facts.
“It is the prosecution’s position that you never took any steps to verify this information because that would not have suited Mr. Simatovic, and you have just fabricated your testimony on this issue to mislead the chamber about the truth of Ms. Milanovic statements concerning Mr. Simatovic, is not that right?” the prosecutor asked.
But Micic insisted that arms and aircraft could not have been imported as Milanovic claimed without being recorded in an official database, which did not happen.
“At that time they [the SDB] had their own people at the airport, constantly based there, some information could have been checked,” he said.
Former SDB director Jovica Stanisic and his deputy Franko Simatovic are on trial for participating in a joint criminal enterprise led by Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic to oust Croats and Bosniaks from swathes of Croatia and Bosnia during the wars there to create an ethnically-pure Serb state. https://balkaninsight.com/2020/03/05/serbian-bank-fraudster-didnt-import-arms-for-security-service/