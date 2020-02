For geopolitical analyses go to THE INDICTER Magazine [theindicter.com]. The Professors' Blog, founded 2005, is Sweden's earliest blog written by univerisity professors (In Swedish: "professorsblogg"). Founded by Prof. Marcello Ferrada de Noli Ph.D. (Med. dr. i psykiatri, Karolinska Institutet) Professor Em. Epidemiology. Prof. de Filosofía. Former Research Fellow & Lecturer in Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School